Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Four tips for picking up that instrument you might have put down a long time ago

By Robert Smith, Senior Lecturer in Popular Music, University of South Wales
I started a street band in 1992 as a Community Music project. That band has gradually transformed itself into Wonderbrass, a community big band based in South Wales with around 30 active members.

The majority of players are people who developed an often impressive level of musicianship in their teens but let their musical activities lapse as they decided it wouldn’t be a career for them. And then, one day, they remembered how much fun music was and wanted to have some, or all, of that back in their lives.

It is…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ Myanmar must be held to account – or the world will look powerless against Rohingya persecution
~ Canada as a 51st state? Republicans would never win another general election
~ With precarious jobs, work identities shift — including for contract academics
~ Loneliness and social isolation are linked to specific proteins – new research
~ A decade on, six things the world can learn from Wales’ innovative future generations law
~ Five healthy diet staples that may interact with prescription drugs
~ China’s economy took centre stage in Xi’s new year address, spinning slow growth as a ‘remarkable’ achievement
~ What Ghana’s small businesses can teach the world about becoming more sustainable
~ Clearing the UK’s asylum backlog has led to rising refugee homelessness
~ Why anger, anxiety and anguish are understandable psychological reactions to the climate crisis
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter