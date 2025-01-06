Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Five healthy diet staples that may interact with prescription drugs

By Dipa Kamdar, Senior Lecturer in Pharmacy Practice, Kingston University
One of the most popular new year’s resolutions is making a commitment to healthier eating. Whether that’s eating more fruits and vegetables, cutting down on meat consumption or even becoming a vegetarian or vegan a few days a week.

While there are many benefits that can come from following a healthier diet, it’s important that any diet changes are made carefully. This is especially true if you’re someone who takes a prescription drug, as many health food staples can negatively interact with them.

Here are some common foods and drinks interactions you should know about:


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
