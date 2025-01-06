Tolerance.ca
What Ghana’s small businesses can teach the world about becoming more sustainable

By Andrea Caputo, Professor of Strategy & Negotiation, University of Lincoln
Christian Sarfo, Lecturer in Innovation and Entrepreneurship, University of Lincoln
Mohammad Fakhar Manesh, Lecturer in Business Strategy, University of Lincoln
Small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) form the backbone of emerging economies. This is especially true in Ghana, where they represent around 90% of registered businesses and contribute significantly to employment and the economy of the west African nation.

But these businesses face distinct challenges. They must stay competitive in fast-evolving markets while addressing the environmental impacts of their actions. Our recent…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
