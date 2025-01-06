Why anger, anxiety and anguish are understandable psychological reactions to the climate crisis
By Georgina Ramsay, Researcher, Clinical Psychology, University of Leicester
Gareth Morgan, Clinical Psychologist & Honorary Associate Professor, University of Leicester
Lauren McGregor, Trainee Clinical Psychologist and DClinPsy Candidate, University of Leicester
You may have read news reports of life threatening and devastating floods, hurricanes and heatwaves, all driven by human-induced climate change. Perhaps you have heard that 2024 is due to be ruled the warmest on record.
You’ll know that without significant and immediate action, lives are at risk from ever more extreme weather. And you despair at the failure of our leaders to take sufficient action at another underwhelming…
