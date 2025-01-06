Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Why anger, anxiety and anguish are understandable psychological reactions to the climate crisis

By Georgina Ramsay, Researcher, Clinical Psychology, University of Leicester
Gareth Morgan, Clinical Psychologist & Honorary Associate Professor, University of Leicester
Lauren McGregor, Trainee Clinical Psychologist and DClinPsy Candidate, University of Leicester
You may have read news reports of life threatening and devastating floods, hurricanes and heatwaves, all driven by human-induced climate change. Perhaps you have heard that 2024 is due to be ruled the warmest on record.

You’ll know that without significant and immediate action, lives are at risk from ever more extreme weather. And you despair at the failure of our leaders to take sufficient action at another underwhelming…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
