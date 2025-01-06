Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Nigeria’s economy in 2025 doesn’t look bright – analyst explains why

By Stephen Onyeiwu, Professor of Economics & Business, Allegheny College
Nigeria’s President Bola Tinubu has introduced far-reaching economic reforms. They are unlikely to improve the living conditions of Nigerians in 2025.The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ Drought and farming: how women in South Africa are using Indigenous knowledge to cope
~ Estonia’s language and culture are becoming battlegrounds for independence from Putin’s Russia
~ Why seeing the same doctor could save your life
~ How China’s appetite for salmon could reshape global seafood markets – new research
~ AI could usher in a golden age of research – but only if these cutting-edge tools aren’t restricted to a few major private companies
~ Pirates, princes and hostages: inside the mysterious life of the unnamed medieval princess of Cyprus
~ Here’s what happens when teachers tailor their lessons to students’ individual learning styles
~ Microbes can colonize space, produce drugs and create energy − researchers are simulating their inner workings to harness how
~ What is a war crime?
~ What Shakespeare revealed about the chaotic reign of Richard III – and why the play still resonates in the age of Donald Trump
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter