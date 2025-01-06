Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Drought and farming: how women in South Africa are using Indigenous knowledge to cope

By Jabulile Mzimela, Lecturer in Human Geography, University of Zululand
Inocent Moyo, Associate Professor: Department of Geography and Environmental Studies, University of Zululand
Africa’s small-scale farmers make up nearly 80% of all farms in the agriculture sector. In South Africa, there are about 2 million small-scale farmers, predominantly Black and based in the eastern summer rainfall region of the country.

A small-scale farmer produces food for their family on land that is generally smaller than five hectares. Small-scale…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
