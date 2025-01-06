Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Estonia’s language and culture are becoming battlegrounds for independence from Putin’s Russia

By Juliette Bretan, PhD Candidate in English, University of Cambridge
Lithuania, Latvia and Estonia are once again feeling under threat from their larger neighbour, Russia. Throughout the 20th century the Baltic states had to fight Russia for their very existence. Now the legacy of this recent history looms large over contemporary regional geopolitics.

The Russian occupation of Crimea in 2014 and the subsequent full-scale invasion of Ukraine in 2022 have reignited fears in all three countries.

Understandably, the Baltic states are now


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ Nigeria’s economy in 2025 doesn’t look bright – analyst explains why
~ Drought and farming: how women in South Africa are using Indigenous knowledge to cope
~ Why seeing the same doctor could save your life
~ How China’s appetite for salmon could reshape global seafood markets – new research
~ AI could usher in a golden age of research – but only if these cutting-edge tools aren’t restricted to a few major private companies
~ Pirates, princes and hostages: inside the mysterious life of the unnamed medieval princess of Cyprus
~ Here’s what happens when teachers tailor their lessons to students’ individual learning styles
~ Microbes can colonize space, produce drugs and create energy − researchers are simulating their inner workings to harness how
~ What is a war crime?
~ What Shakespeare revealed about the chaotic reign of Richard III – and why the play still resonates in the age of Donald Trump
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter