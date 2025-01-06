Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Why seeing the same doctor could save your life

By James Goodwin, Professor in the Physiology of Ageing, Loughborough University
Seeing the same GP each time has its advantages, and it is more important than it may seem. A milestone review examining 1.4 million patients worldwide found that those who do not see the same doctor regularly are more likely to die within a certain period. This consistent relationship with a doctor is known as “continuity of care”.

Many of the benefits of this approach probably stem from the fact that doctors accumulate knowledge about an individual…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
