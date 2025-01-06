Tolerance.ca
How China’s appetite for salmon could reshape global seafood markets – new research

By Dave Little, Professor of Aquatic Resources Development, University of Stirling
Mausam Budhathoki, Postdoc Researcher, University of Copenhagen, University of Stirling
China’s demand for farmed salmon is growing at an unprecedented pace. In 2023, its imports grew by 46% year on year – with imports of fresh and chilled Atlantic salmon up 63%.

This remarkable growth is reshaping the global seafood trade. Exporters from Scotland, Norway, Chile, Australia, Faroe Islands, Canada and Iceland are racing to supply the needs of this vast and rapidly evolving market.

At the same time, China’s…The Conversation


