Human Rights Observatory

AI could usher in a golden age of research – but only if these cutting-edge tools aren’t restricted to a few major private companies

By Emanuele Pugliese, Researcher on AI and Machine Learning, United Nations University
2024 has been called the year of AI in science. It saw the Nobel prizes in both physics and chemistry awarded to groups of AI researchers.

But the evolving role of AI in scientific discovery also raises questions and concerns. Will a lack of access to increasingly capable AI tools restrict the ability of many institutions to carry out research at the cutting edge?

The physics and chemistry Nobels were…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
