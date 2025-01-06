Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Here’s what happens when teachers tailor their lessons to students’ individual learning styles

By Virginia Clinton-Lisell, Associate Professor of Educational Foundations and Research, University of North Dakota
An analysis of several studies on learning styles suggests that students perform slightly better academically when lessons are tailored to their specific style. But it may not be worth the investment.The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ Nigeria’s economy in 2025 doesn’t look bright – analyst explains why
~ Drought and farming: how women in South Africa are using Indigenous knowledge to cope
~ Estonia’s language and culture are becoming battlegrounds for independence from Putin’s Russia
~ Why seeing the same doctor could save your life
~ How China’s appetite for salmon could reshape global seafood markets – new research
~ AI could usher in a golden age of research – but only if these cutting-edge tools aren’t restricted to a few major private companies
~ Pirates, princes and hostages: inside the mysterious life of the unnamed medieval princess of Cyprus
~ Microbes can colonize space, produce drugs and create energy − researchers are simulating their inner workings to harness how
~ What is a war crime?
~ What Shakespeare revealed about the chaotic reign of Richard III – and why the play still resonates in the age of Donald Trump
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter