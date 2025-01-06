Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

That Arctic blast can feel brutally cold, but how much colder than ‘normal’ is it really?

By Richard B. (Ricky) Rood, Professor Emeritus of Climate and Space Sciences and Engineering, University of Michigan
An Arctic blast hitting the central and eastern U.S. in early January 2025 is creating fiercely cold conditions in many places. Parts of North Dakota dipped to more than 20 degrees below zero, and people as far south as Texas woke up on Jan. 6 to temperatures in the teens. A snow and ice storm across the middle of the country added to the…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ Nigeria’s economy in 2025 doesn’t look bright – analyst explains why
~ Drought and farming: how women in South Africa are using Indigenous knowledge to cope
~ Estonia’s language and culture are becoming battlegrounds for independence from Putin’s Russia
~ Why seeing the same doctor could save your life
~ How China’s appetite for salmon could reshape global seafood markets – new research
~ AI could usher in a golden age of research – but only if these cutting-edge tools aren’t restricted to a few major private companies
~ Pirates, princes and hostages: inside the mysterious life of the unnamed medieval princess of Cyprus
~ Here’s what happens when teachers tailor their lessons to students’ individual learning styles
~ Microbes can colonize space, produce drugs and create energy − researchers are simulating their inner workings to harness how
~ What is a war crime?
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter