Human Rights Observatory

How Christian nationalism played a role in incorporating the phrase ‘so help me God’ in the presidential oath of office

By David B. Parker, Professor of History, Kennesaw State University
The phrase ‘so help me God’ is believed to be a part of the presidential oath ever since George Washington is said to have used it 236 years ago. Except, says a historian - there is no evidence of it.The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
