Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Fifteen times Hong Kong made international headlines in 2024

By Hong Kong Free Press
Hong Kong made the news on several occasions in 2024 whether for passing new security legislation, censorship laws, or the mystery surrounding the deaths of several monkeys at a city-centre zoo.


Read complete article

© Global Voices -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ Mozambique’s long struggle to build a nation – four novels that tell the story
~ India's internet shutdown crisis: A growing threat to digital rights
~ Relentless warming is driving the water cycle to new extremes, the 2024 global water report shows
~ How do mosquito repellents work? A chemistry expert explains
~ Even calm people can fly into a rage behind the wheel. Here’s how to curb your road rage – before it’s too late
~ Should I get a weighted vest to boost my fitness? And how heavy should it be?
~ 3 drugs that went from legal, to illegal, then back again
~ Dreading the school or daycare drop-off? How to handle it when your child doesn’t want you to go
~ Technology will never be a god – but has it become a religion?
~ Why you should treat workplace friendships like your diet – aim for balance and variety
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter