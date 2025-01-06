Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Mozambique’s long struggle to build a nation – four novels that tell the story

By Jessica Falconi, Assistant Researcher, Centre for African and Development Studies, Universidade de Lisboa
Mozambique’s long history of nation-building is still unfinished. The country is still pursuing a cohesive national identity, stable institutions, and the economic foundations that would unify diverse groups. This is crucial to foster harmony and political stability.

Nation-building in Mozambique dates back to the last decades of Portuguese colonial rule, in the 1960s. At this time, it was mainly driven by resistance movements and anti-colonial struggles. As nationalist groups emerged, they aimed to unify diverse ethnic groups and overthrow colonial powers. A sense of shared identity…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
