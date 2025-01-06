Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

How do mosquito repellents work? A chemistry expert explains

By Daniel Eldridge, Senior Lecturer in Chemistry, Swinburne University of Technology
It’s summertime, and for many of us that means plenty of time outside – and, unfortunately, mosquitoes.

The combination of the increase in temperature and plenty of water is ideal for these blood-sucking insects to make their presence felt.

In the best-case scenario, they are a pest, delivering a highly unpleasant sting. At the other end of the spectrum, they are vectors for diseases responsible for more…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
