Should I get a weighted vest to boost my fitness? And how heavy should it be?

By Rob Newton, Professor of Exercise Medicine, Edith Cowan University
Exercise training while wearing a weighted vest is undergoing somewhat of a renaissance. Social media posts and trainers are promoting them as a potential strategy for improving fitness and health.

Exercising with additional weight attached to the body is nothing new. This idea has been used with soldiers for many…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation
