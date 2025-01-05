Tolerance.ca
Technology will never be a god – but has it become a religion?

By Charles Barbour, Associate Professor, Philosophy, Western Sydney University
The cultures that have grown up around technology dominate the way we understand ourselves, our collective existence, and even our place in the universe.The Conversation


© The Conversation -
