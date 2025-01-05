Tolerance.ca
Sunglasses reflect more than the light: a brief history of shades, from Ancient Rome to Hollywood

By Margaret Maynard, Associate Professor, School of Communication and the Arts, The University of Queensland
Sunglasses, or dark glasses, have always guarded against strong sunlight, but is there more to “shades” than we think?

The pupils of our eyes are delicate and react immediately to strong lights. Protecting them against light – even the brilliance reflected off snow – is important for everyone. Himalayan mountaineers wear goggles for this exact purpose.

