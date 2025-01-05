Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

‘Wearied’ almost to death: U.S. presidents have often experienced despair amid political turmoil

By Ronald W. Pruessen, Emeritus Professor of History, University of Toronto
For more than two centuries, U.S. presidential politics and presidential lives have found various pathways through and beyond despair, affecting Americans of all political stripes.The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
