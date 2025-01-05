Tolerance.ca
How gig platforms like Fiverr are reshaping the video game development industry

By Scott DeJong, PhD Candidate and Research Assistant, Communication Studies, Concordia University
Michael Iantorno, PhD Candidate in Communications, Concordia University
In an industry defined by million-dollar budgets, multinational corporations and enormous development teams, commissioning a video game for just five dollars (well, CA$6.60) may seem a bit surreal.

Yet, if you log onto Fiverr — one of the world’s largest gig economy platforms — you can find countless sellers offering game development services at prices well below even the most unambitious indie budget.

While the graphics and mechanics of these games may be limited in scope, they are nonetheless playable — and, as several…The Conversation


© The Conversation -
