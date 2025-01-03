Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

From a colonial hill town to Idris Elba’s island masterplan: what do these Sierra Leone developments tell us about urban elitism?

By Milo Gough, Lecturer in History, University of Manchester
Sherbro Island City’s vision of an elite urban development brings to mind some of the colonial thinking around the construction of Freetown’s Hill Station enclave a century ago.The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ Haiti gangs crisis: Top rights expert decries attacks on hospitals
~ How a traumatic birth experience can affect breastfeeding
~ Meet the fungi that live in the sea
~ ‘I was left with nothing.’ Why apprentices are being pushed into the informal economy
~ From a colonial hill town to Idris Elba’s island masterplan, what can two Sierra Leone developments a century apart tell us about urban elitism?
~ What is locked-in syndrome? The extraordinary stories that help us understand this rare condition
~ Wallace and Gromit: you’d never know it wasn’t Peter Sallis in Vengeance Most Fowl thanks to expert vocal mimicry
~ UK foreign policy: the top five priorities for 2025
~ Afghanistan shows what investing in women’s education – or divesting – can do to an economy
~ Can science be both open and secure? Nations grapple with tightening research security as China’s dominance grows
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter