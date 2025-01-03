Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

‘I was left with nothing.’ Why apprentices are being pushed into the informal economy

By Danny Buckley, Workplace Learning Director, Loughborough University
Natalia Vershinina, Professor of Entrepreneurship, Audencia
Peter Rodgers, Professor of Strategy and International Management, University of Southampton
Low rates of pay, often combined with buying their own equipment, can leave apprentices with no choice but to do cash-in-hand work.The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ How a traumatic birth experience can affect breastfeeding
~ Meet the fungi that live in the sea
~ From a colonial hill town to Idris Elba’s island masterplan, what can two Sierra Leone developments a century apart tell us about urban elitism?
~ What is locked-in syndrome? The extraordinary stories that help us understand this rare condition
~ Wallace and Gromit: you’d never know it wasn’t Peter Sallis in Vengeance Most Fowl thanks to expert vocal mimicry
~ UK foreign policy: the top five priorities for 2025
~ Afghanistan shows what investing in women’s education – or divesting – can do to an economy
~ Can science be both open and secure? Nations grapple with tightening research security as China’s dominance grows
~ Tech law in 2025: a look ahead at AI, privacy and social media regulation under the new Trump administration
~ Will AI revolutionize drug development? Researchers explain why it depends on how it’s used
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter