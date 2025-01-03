Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

What is locked-in syndrome? The extraordinary stories that help us understand this rare condition

By Dan Baumgardt, Senior Lecturer, School of Physiology, Pharmacology and Neuroscience, University of Bristol
After suffering a brainstem stroke, Jean-Dominique Bauby only retained movement in his left eye. Remarkably, he was still able to write The Diving Bell and the Butterfly.The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ How a traumatic birth experience can affect breastfeeding
~ Meet the fungi that live in the sea
~ ‘I was left with nothing.’ Why apprentices are being pushed into the informal economy
~ From a colonial hill town to Idris Elba’s island masterplan, what can two Sierra Leone developments a century apart tell us about urban elitism?
~ Wallace and Gromit: you’d never know it wasn’t Peter Sallis in Vengeance Most Fowl thanks to expert vocal mimicry
~ UK foreign policy: the top five priorities for 2025
~ Afghanistan shows what investing in women’s education – or divesting – can do to an economy
~ Can science be both open and secure? Nations grapple with tightening research security as China’s dominance grows
~ Tech law in 2025: a look ahead at AI, privacy and social media regulation under the new Trump administration
~ Will AI revolutionize drug development? Researchers explain why it depends on how it’s used
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter