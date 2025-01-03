Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

UK foreign policy: the top five priorities for 2025

By Christopher Featherstone, Associate Lecturer, Department of Politics, University of York
The UK’s new government has now had six months to settle in to office. And by the general standards of new governments, Keir Starmer’s was well prepared in terms of foreign policy. Once in office, the government hit the ground running. Defence secretary John Healey visited Ukraine within 48 hours of entering office.

But 2025 is set to be a tumultuous one. So following this strong start, there are five foreign policy priorities for the UK in 2025.


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
