Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

As the US and China race to the Moon, these loopholes in space law could cause conflict

By Gbenga Oduntan, Professor of Law, University of Bradford
Outer space is infinite, but that hasn’t stopped humans trying to impose their laws on it. There are more ways for people to travel to space than ever before, and the next few decades are likely to see the US and China sending humans to the Moon again.

Both countries aim to set up long-term research stations on the lunar surface, a bit like there…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
