Why has the EU stripped Hungary of €1 billion? The latest confrontation explained

By Patrick Holden, Leader of the Online Masters in International Relations : Security and Development, University of Plymouth
The European Commission has stripped €1.04 billion in aid from Hungary in the latest phase of an ongoing political struggle with its errant member state.

The amount of money lost is a blow for Hungary, but the decision also has wider economic and geopolitical implications. Hungarian prime minister Viktor Orbán has consistently flouted EU standards and democratic principles. The question now is whether he has run out of options.

