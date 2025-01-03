Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Children see art differently – our eye-tracking research shows how museums and art classes can capture their attention

By Francesco Walker, Assistant Professor in Psychology, Leiden University
Adults and children view art in completely different ways.

Carrying out research at Amsterdam’s Van Gogh Museum in 2017, my colleagues and I found that when adults look at an artwork, they are guided by their existing knowledge and expectations. For example, when observing Van Gogh’s View of Auvers, adults’ attention may be captured by the distinctive brushstrokes they associate with the artist’s…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ How a traumatic birth experience can affect breastfeeding
~ Meet the fungi that live in the sea
~ ‘I was left with nothing.’ Why apprentices are being pushed into the informal economy
~ From a colonial hill town to Idris Elba’s island masterplan, what can two Sierra Leone developments a century apart tell us about urban elitism?
~ What is locked-in syndrome? The extraordinary stories that help us understand this rare condition
~ Wallace and Gromit: you’d never know it wasn’t Peter Sallis in Vengeance Most Fowl thanks to expert vocal mimicry
~ UK foreign policy: the top five priorities for 2025
~ Afghanistan shows what investing in women’s education – or divesting – can do to an economy
~ Can science be both open and secure? Nations grapple with tightening research security as China’s dominance grows
~ Tech law in 2025: a look ahead at AI, privacy and social media regulation under the new Trump administration
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter