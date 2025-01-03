Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Oysters once crowded Europe’s coast – here’s how we discovered these long-forgotten reefs

By Ruth H. Thurstan, Associate Professor in Marine and Historical Ecology, University of Exeter
Philine zu Ermgassen, Postdoctoral Researcher in Zoology, University of Edinburgh
Six generations ago, Europe’s seas possessed vast oyster reefs. Oysters were found in their millions, clustered together in reef systems that spanned hundreds of square kilometres. Now the reefs are gone and with them, our collective understanding of what the sea used to look like.

Throughout the 1800s and probably earlier, each August would bring Oyster Day: when the bustling streets of London were lined with stalls selling oysters. Children would build grottos from the shells and pester passers-by for pennies for their efforts, with cries of “Pray remember the grotto!”. This cultural…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
