Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Uganda’s rolex is much more than a street food – it’s a national treasure

By Ivan Nathanael Lukanda, Senior Lecturer, Department of Journalism and Communication, Makerere University
Famous around the world, rolex is a symbol of national pride. It has multicultural roots, creates employment and reflects deeper issues in society.The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
More
