Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

New Orleans attacker’s apparent loyalty to Islamic State group highlights persistent threat of lone wolf terrorism

By Sara Harmouch, Ph.D. candidate in Public Affairs, American University
The suspect in a truck assault that left at least 15 dead had previously pledged loyalty to Islamic State group, authorities say.The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ Canada needs to invest in older rental housing, not just build new real estate properties
~ The cult of self-improvement: How a documentary aimed at young people could be harmful
~ Want to live longer and save money? Online app can help calculate your benefits from cutting back on alcohol
~ In 2025 and beyond, schools need to teach more than just ‘the basics’
~ Genius or charlatan? The strange tale of a 19th-century polymath who left a trail of controversy across colonial Australia
~ Australia needs better ways of storing renewable electricity for later. That’s where ‘flow batteries’ can help
~ Summer holidays haven’t changed much since ancient Greece and Rome (except maybe the sand wrestling)
~ Why do some people’s hair and nails grow quicker than mine?
~ ‘One of the most important species for science’: how the humble fruit fly transformed 4 fields of research
~ Monarch butterflies are in decline in NZ and Australia – they need your help to track where they gather
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter