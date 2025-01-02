Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

The cult of self-improvement: How a documentary aimed at young people could be harmful

By Thomas Maxwell, Professeur en intervention et communication organisationnelle, Université du Québec à Montréal (UQAM)
This article sketches out a critique of self-improvement through “kaizen,” a practice of continuous improvement that the YouTuber Inoxtag uses.The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ Canada needs to invest in older rental housing, not just build new real estate properties
~ New Orleans attacker’s apparent loyalty to Islamic State group highlights persistent threat of lone wolf terrorism
~ Want to live longer and save money? Online app can help calculate your benefits from cutting back on alcohol
~ In 2025 and beyond, schools need to teach more than just ‘the basics’
~ Genius or charlatan? The strange tale of a 19th-century polymath who left a trail of controversy across colonial Australia
~ Australia needs better ways of storing renewable electricity for later. That’s where ‘flow batteries’ can help
~ Summer holidays haven’t changed much since ancient Greece and Rome (except maybe the sand wrestling)
~ Why do some people’s hair and nails grow quicker than mine?
~ ‘One of the most important species for science’: how the humble fruit fly transformed 4 fields of research
~ Monarch butterflies are in decline in NZ and Australia – they need your help to track where they gather
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter