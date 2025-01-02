Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

In 2025 and beyond, schools need to teach more than just ‘the basics’

By Louis Volante, Distinguished Professor, Faculty of Education, Brock University
Don A. Klinger, Deputy Vice-Chancellor, Education, Murdoch University; Professor of Measurement, Assessment and Evaluation, Murdoch University
Joe Barrett, Associate Professor -- School Health Policy & Health and Physical Education Pedagogy, Brock University
In January, named for the two-faced Roman god Janus, it’s fitting to consider how schooling can address lesser-discussed non-cognitive skills like emotional intelligence.The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
