Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Monarch butterflies are in decline in NZ and Australia – they need your help to track where they gather

By Myron Zalucki, Professor in Biological Sciences, The University of Queensland
Monarch butterflies (Danaus plexippus) appear to be declining not just in North America but also in Australiasia. Could this be a consequence of global change, including climate change, the intensification of agriculture, and urbanisation?

We need more citizen scientists to monitor what is really going on.

Insect populations, even species that seemed impervious, are in decline globally. Monarch…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
