Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Unlocking the past: how NZ’s first jail tells a complex story of colonial identity

By Christine McCarthy, Senior Lecturer in Interior Architecture, Te Herenga Waka — Victoria University of Wellington
The history of a simple jail building in the Bay of Islands reveals the ways early settler New Zealand viewed itself, and wanted to be viewed by others.The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ Want to live longer and save money? Online app can help calculate your benefits from cutting back on alcohol
~ In 2025 and beyond, schools need to teach more than just ‘the basics’
~ Genius or charlatan? The strange tale of a 19th-century polymath who left a trail of controversy across colonial Australia
~ Australia needs better ways of storing renewable electricity for later. That’s where ‘flow batteries’ can help
~ Summer holidays haven’t changed much since ancient Greece and Rome (except maybe the sand wrestling)
~ Why do some people’s hair and nails grow quicker than mine?
~ ‘One of the most important species for science’: how the humble fruit fly transformed 4 fields of research
~ Monarch butterflies are in decline in NZ and Australia – they need your help to track where they gather
~ Is it important to read the explanatory labels next to artworks? We asked 5 experts
~ The elimination of cervical cancer in NZ is within reach in our lifetime – but not without funding and a plan
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter