Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Canada’s fight with Trump isn’t just economic, it’s existential

By Stewart Prest, Lecturer, Political Science, University of British Columbia
United States President-elect Donald Trump has reiterated his apparent desire to make Canada a 51st American state, sharing a recent social media post about Canadian entrepreneur Kevin O'Leary’s support of the idea.

Trump was roundly mocked for his…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ Want to live longer and save money? Online app can help calculate your benefits from cutting back on alcohol
~ In 2025 and beyond, schools need to teach more than just ‘the basics’
~ Genius or charlatan? The strange tale of a 19th-century polymath who left a trail of controversy across colonial Australia
~ Australia needs better ways of storing renewable electricity for later. That’s where ‘flow batteries’ can help
~ Summer holidays haven’t changed much since ancient Greece and Rome (except maybe the sand wrestling)
~ Why do some people’s hair and nails grow quicker than mine?
~ ‘One of the most important species for science’: how the humble fruit fly transformed 4 fields of research
~ Monarch butterflies are in decline in NZ and Australia – they need your help to track where they gather
~ Is it important to read the explanatory labels next to artworks? We asked 5 experts
~ Unlocking the past: how NZ’s first jail tells a complex story of colonial identity
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter