Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

What fashion enthusiasts can learn from older, dapper gentlemen

By Ania Sadkowska, Lecturer in Fashion, Coventry University
Katherine Townsend, Reader in Fashion and Textile Crafts, Nottingham Trent University
We first met Martyn in 2013 when he was 54 and working as a professor at a UK university. He cut a sharp figure in a black two-piece suit, a bright red shirt with cufflinks, a matching tie and a pocket square. We were meeting to talk about fashionable mature men’s clothing habits.

We spent nearly two hours looking at some of Martyn’s most treasured fashion possessions and chatting about his interest in clothing and style. It’s not very often…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
