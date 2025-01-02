Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Modern slavery is endemic in global supply chains. Companies should be praised – not shamed – for detecting it

By Mahmoud Gad, Associate Professor, Accounting and Finance, Lancaster University
Steven Young, Professor of Accounting, Lancaster University
It’s an uncomfortable reality, but modern slavery is endemic in global supply chains.

Statistics on the scale of this issue are becoming as well known as they are shocking. Estimates put the number of modern slavery victims at almost 50 million globally – including those in forced labour or living in forced marriages. Of these, 17.3 million are being forced to work by private businesses, with nearly 4 million in forced labour imposed by…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
