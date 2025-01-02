Tolerance.ca
How Japan pioneered the global phenomenon of entrepreneur pitch shows like Dragons’ Den

By Robyn Klingler-Vidra, Associate Dean, Global Engagement | Associate Professor in Entrepreneurship and Sustainability, King's College London
Before Dragons’ Den in the UK became a global hit and America’s Shark Tank turned startup pitches into mainstream entertainment, there was Manē no Tora (Tiger of Money or Money Tigers). Launched in Japan in 2001 by Nippon TV and Sony Pictures Television, this groundbreaking show introduced the format of entrepreneurs pitching their business ideas to a panel of angel investors.

Little did anyone know that Money Tigers would spark a global trend, influencing how high-growth entrepreneurship is perceived and celebrated around the world. In February 2024, the


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
