Does taking part in Veganuary put people off meat in the long term? Here’s what the evidence shows
By Natalia Lawrence, Associate Professor in Translational Medicine, University of Exeter
Elisa Becker, Postdoctoral Researcher, Behaviour Change Interventions, University of Oxford
Sophie Hearn, PhD Candidate, Psychology, University of Exeter
Humans have long wrestled with their conscience about killing and eating animals. The “meat paradox” (the conflict between people’s preference for meat and their concern for animals) may have inspired cave paintings from 37,000 years ago. Since then, many leading thinkers have eschewed meat, including Pythagoras,…
© The Conversation
- Thursday, January 2nd 2025