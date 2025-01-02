Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Brain implants, agentic AI and answers on dark matter: what to expect from science in 2025 – podcast

By Elsa Couderc, Cheffe de rubrique Science + Technologie, The Conversation France
Gemma Ware, Head of Audio, The Conversation UK
Paul Rincon, Commissioning Editor, Science, Technology and Business
Signe Dean, Science + Technology Editor, The Conversation
In a special episode of The Conversation Weekly podcast to start 2025, we’ve brought together three science editors from The Conversation’s editions around the world to discuss what to look out for in the world of science and technology in the coming year.

Host Gemma Ware is joined by Paul Rincon from The Conversation in the UK, Elsa Couderc from The Conversation in France and Signe Dean from The Conversation in Australia.


The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ Why we need to transform the Arctic Ocean into a North Pole marine reserve
~ What fashion enthusiasts can learn from older, dapper gentlemen
~ Why stopping knife crime needs to start in the kitchen
~ Modern slavery is endemic in global supply chains. Companies should be praised – not shamed – for detecting it
~ In the Arctic, planting more trees actually makes the world warmer
~ Gaza: ‘Every day without a ceasefire will bring more tragedy’
~ How Japan pioneered the global phenomenon of entrepreneur pitch shows like Dragons’ Den
~ Does taking part in Veganuary put people off meat in the long term? Here’s what the evidence shows
~ How effective is tutoring in the United States? – 4 essential reads
~ Righting a wrong, name by name − the Irei monument honors Japanese Americans imprisoned by the US government during World War II
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter