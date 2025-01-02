Righting a wrong, name by name − the Irei monument honors Japanese Americans imprisoned by the US government during World War II
By Susan H. Kamei, Adjunct Professor (Teaching) of History and Affiliated Faculty, USC Shinso Ito Center for Japanese Religions and Cultures, USC Dornsife College of Letters, Arts and Sciences
Duncan Williams, Alton Brooks Professor of Religion and Professor of American Studies & Ethnicity and East Asian Languages & Cultures, University of Southern California
The US government locked up nearly 126,000 Japanese Americans from 1942 to 1945, but never kept comprehensive records of all the people subjected to this unjustified incarceration.
© The Conversation
- Thursday, January 2nd 2025