Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Mindfulness is about ‘remembering’ − a practice of coming back to the now

By Jeremy David Engels, Liberal Arts Endowed Professor of Communication, Penn State
The point of mindfulness is not to be more productive at work or just to relax − it is inner transformation.The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
