Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

‘We can’t believe you would just trust us’: why social assistance shouldn’t come with strings attached

By Neil Howard, Reader in International Development, University of Bath
When the authorities provide social assistance to those in need, it almost always comes with conditions attached. These include behavioural requirements or criteria determining who is and isn’t eligible for support.

Common examples include proving that you’re looking for a job, are too ill to do so, or that you fall into a particular category that policymakers have decided is worthy of aid – for example, working children or single parents.

This approach is problematic for at least three reasons. First, it can be ineffective, because targeted support like this often excludes…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
