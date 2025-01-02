Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Peripheral artery disease – the biggest killer you’ve probably never heard of

By John Houghton, Clinical Lecturer in Vascular Surgery, University of Leicester
Imagine putting your socks on one morning and noticing your big toe, which has been painful for a few weeks, has started turning black. A trip to your doctor ends in being referred urgently to a specialist. They tell you a bypass operation of a blocked artery in your thigh is needed to save your foot. This is the reality for far too many people. In the UK, vascular surgeons performed more than 3,500 amputations in 2023.

Efforts are being made throughout the NHS to reduce…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ Why we need to transform the Arctic Ocean into a North Pole marine reserve
~ What fashion enthusiasts can learn from older, dapper gentlemen
~ Why stopping knife crime needs to start in the kitchen
~ Modern slavery is endemic in global supply chains. Companies should be praised – not shamed – for detecting it
~ In the Arctic, planting more trees actually makes the world warmer
~ Gaza: ‘Every day without a ceasefire will bring more tragedy’
~ How Japan pioneered the global phenomenon of entrepreneur pitch shows like Dragons’ Den
~ Does taking part in Veganuary put people off meat in the long term? Here’s what the evidence shows
~ Brain implants, agentic AI and answers on dark matter: what to expect from science in 2025 – podcast
~ How effective is tutoring in the United States? – 4 essential reads
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter