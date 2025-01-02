Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Seven advances in technology that we’re likely to see in 2025

By Lewis Endlar, Programme Director MSc Project Management and Lecturer in Business, Keele Business School, Keele University
In the grand scheme of things, 45 years is not a long time. Back in 1980, it would take me three weeks to run a computer program, written in the programming language Cobol, that worked using punched cards. Each card represented one line of code and it required multiple re-punches to correct errors. Eventually, I would have a working program that did something useful.

How times have quickly changed in technology – now, my mobile phone has vast processing capability compared to the machine that processed that Cobol program.…The Conversation


