Human Rights Observatory

Learning to be an entrepreneur means building connections as well as studying business

By Moustafa Haj Youssef, Senior Lecturer in International Strategic Management, Liverpool John Moores University
Jahangir Wasim, Senior Lecturer in Entrepreneurship, Heriot-Watt University
Entrepreneurs drive innovation, create jobs, and contribute to economic growth. But entrepreneurship is not just about having a brilliant idea. It requires skills that often must be learnt.

Structured entrepreneurship education is designed to give people the knowledge they need to start and run their own businesses. It is typically provided through university courses, business schools and specialised training programmes. It includes a variety of subjects: business planning, financial management, marketing and innovation.

However, there is a significant gap between traditional…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
