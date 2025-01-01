Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

This new year, consider resolutions focused on well-being instead of weight loss

By Shelly Russell-Mayhew, Professor and Registered Psychologist, Werklund School of Education, University of Calgary
Elizabeth Tingle, Coordinator for the Body Image Research Lab; Lecturer at the Werklund School of Education, University of Calgary
People should consider weight- and body-neutral resolutions that prioritize how we feel and function in our bodies and minds, and take a more holistic view of health.The Conversation


© The Conversation
