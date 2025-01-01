This new year, consider resolutions focused on well-being instead of weight loss
By Shelly Russell-Mayhew, Professor and Registered Psychologist, Werklund School of Education, University of Calgary
Elizabeth Tingle, Coordinator for the Body Image Research Lab; Lecturer at the Werklund School of Education, University of Calgary
People should consider weight- and body-neutral resolutions that prioritize how we feel and function in our bodies and minds, and take a more holistic view of health.
