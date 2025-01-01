Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Why your spin bike has become a clothes rack – and what you can do about it, according to behavioural science

By Swee-Hoon Chuah, Professor of Behavioural Economics, Tasmanian Behavioural Lab, University of Tasmania
Robert Hoffmann, Professor of Economics, Tasmanian Behavioural Lab, University of Tasmania
Planning health and fitness goals for 2025? Here’s how to make home exercise equipment work for you (and keep it from becoming useless household clutter).The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
