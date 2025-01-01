Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

How having a baby makes it more likely Australian couples rely on the man’s income

By Francisco Perales, Adjunct Associate Professor, School of Social Science, The University of Queensland
Janeen Baxter, Director, ARC Life Course Centre and ARC Kathleen Fitzpatrick Laureate Fellow, The University of Queensland
Ruth Steinbring, Social researcher, The University of Queensland
Australian women are better educated than men but still face poorer job prospects and lower incomes.

We see this in Australia’s stubbornly persistent gender pay gap – estimated at nearly 22%.

Our research shows how having children plays…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
